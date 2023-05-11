SVB Leerink Weighs in on Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of HIMS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,542.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

