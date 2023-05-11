Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 1,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

