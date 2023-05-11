Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

