Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
