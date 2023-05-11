TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the April 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
TC Biopharm Stock Performance
TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $70.00.
About TC Biopharm
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
