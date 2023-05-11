TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the April 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

About TC Biopharm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBP. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

