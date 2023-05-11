TD Securities Cuts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $10.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Mercer International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.20 on Monday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $611.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mercer International by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Articles

