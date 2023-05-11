Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:THQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 105,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,252. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

