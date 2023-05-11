Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.75.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

