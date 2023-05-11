Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 6.8%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,984,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,076,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Tellurian Trading Down 5.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $700.70 million, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian
In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,662,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,779,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 14,374,358 shares of company stock worth $21,048,520 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About Tellurian
Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.
