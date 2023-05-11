Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GIM stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 487,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,494,458.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,597,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,620,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

