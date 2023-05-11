The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Allstate by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 844,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 397,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,845,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

