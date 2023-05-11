The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 25,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,735. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

