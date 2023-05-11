The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

