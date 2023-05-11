The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in April

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.92. 1,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.15) to GBX 780 ($9.84) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.29.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

