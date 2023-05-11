Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Raised to $20.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. Research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $27,597.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,969 shares of company stock valued at $115,717. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

