Thomist Capital Management LP Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium makes up about 4.6% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGML. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Sigma Lithium Profile

Shares of SGML traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 203,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

