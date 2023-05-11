Thomist Capital Management LP Makes New $18.58 Million Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 792,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up about 9.1% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MGY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,429. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

