Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $265.58 million and approximately $54.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,697.64 or 1.00036044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,702,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03025657 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $13,972,655.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.