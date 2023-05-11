Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TBCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,205. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

