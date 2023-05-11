Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 30,667 shares changing hands.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

