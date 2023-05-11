Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Timbercreek Financial stock remained flat at $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.02.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

