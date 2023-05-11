TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Up 687.5% in April

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,383. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.