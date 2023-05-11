Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.
Toro Stock Performance
TTC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,168. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Activity at Toro
In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
