Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

TTC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,168. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.