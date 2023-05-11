Traders Buy Large Volume of AppLovin Call Options (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,486 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 2,460 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 23.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 554.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 88,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,920,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,553. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

