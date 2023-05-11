TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNW. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$12.17 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.60 million. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.753818 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

