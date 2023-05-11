TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransDigm Group updated its FY23 guidance to $23.31-$24.19 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $810.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.69. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $816.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total value of $4,906,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,263,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,237 shares of company stock worth $142,824,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

