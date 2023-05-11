TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $25.95.

