Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 304,611 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,991,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,401,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.