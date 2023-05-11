Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $55.64. 372,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

