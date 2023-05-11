Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 8,117 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,034. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.