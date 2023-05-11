Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.22. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 44,893 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

About Trican Well Service

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is -145.40%.

(Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.