Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.22. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 44,893 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Trican Well Service Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.
Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trican Well Service (TOLWF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.