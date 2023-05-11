Tricon Residential Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,631. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 125.41%. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,608 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,517,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,767 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

See Also

