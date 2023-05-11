Tricon Residential Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,631. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 125.41%. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.