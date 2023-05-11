Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 3,260,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,512,227. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

