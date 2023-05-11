Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.16. 1,056,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,525. The company has a market capitalization of $307.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

