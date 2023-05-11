Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,090. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

