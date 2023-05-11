Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $33.48 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.13. The company had a trading volume of 754,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,789. The firm has a market cap of $281.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

