Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 279,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,952,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 742,569 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,857. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

