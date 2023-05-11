True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 201,145 shares.
True Drinks Stock Up 7.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 10.90.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on True Drinks (TRUU)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.