True Link Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,555. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

