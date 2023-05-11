True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $434.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $438.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

