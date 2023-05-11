True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 228,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,615. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

