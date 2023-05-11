TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 566 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
