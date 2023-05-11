Truist Financial Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $138.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.29.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

