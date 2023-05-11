Trust Co of Kansas Sells 992 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.36. 737,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

