TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek Buys 2,000 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $627,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $530.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

TRST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

