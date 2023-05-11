Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 328,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tucows has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

About Tucows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tucows by 793.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

