Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Tucows Stock Performance
TCX traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 328,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tucows has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $54.53.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows
About Tucows
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
