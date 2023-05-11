TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Announces — Dividend of $0.50

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

TXO Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 26,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,466. TXO Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Energy Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TXO Energy Partners stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of TXO Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on TXO. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TXO Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

