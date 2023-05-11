Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,555,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.