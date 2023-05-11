UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $218.43 and last traded at $218.43. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter worth $25,000.

