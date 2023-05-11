UBS Group Trims Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Target Price to $73.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

