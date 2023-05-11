UBS Group Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $9.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 156.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 117,705 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in TPI Composites by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

